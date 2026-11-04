Poklad dismisses two senior SBU officials implicated in NABU investigation

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Chief Oleksandr Poklad has dismissed two senior SBU officials implicated in an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) under Operation Carthage, the SBU press service has reported.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the SBU said it was providing full support and facilitating all necessary procedural actions in the criminal proceedings.

"The Security Service expects a transparent, objective and impartial investigation. I discussed this, in particular, with the heads of NABU and SAPO. Cooperation is clear and constructive. In addition, I am in contact with our colleagues from the special services of partner countries. We are doing everything necessary to ensure that the crimes under investigation are also investigated in other jurisdictions. As for the so-called 'Mexican' mentioned in the case, I suggest that he come to Ukraine and surrender to law-enforcement authorities. Otherwise, we will find him ourselves, wherever he may be hiding. We have experience in this. The SBU works and will continue to work only for Ukraine," Poklad said.

As reported, anti-corruption agencies exposed a criminal organization under Operation Carthage whose members allegedly arranged systematic payments to senior law-enforcement officials in exchange for protection for fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

"During the pretrial investigation, it was established that the organizer of the criminal organization, who had previously been convicted several times, recruited serving senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld, into the illegal activity," the statement said.

A video released by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), containing materials from covert investigative measures, identified the alleged members of the criminal group as its founder and leader, a three-time convicted individual known as "Criminal", "Mexican", a Russian citizen and head of the Khimprom drug cartel, and "Boxer" and "Pasha", subordinates of "Criminal".

One of the heads of the National Police's Department of Strategic Investigations, identified as "Price", was responsible for providing cover for the call centers, according to the video.

"Akim", a senior SBU official with the rank of major general, allegedly provided protection from scrutiny by his colleagues, the NABU video said.