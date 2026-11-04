High Anti-Corruption Court orders acting prosecutor general to register information on possible crime by Arakhamia, watchdog says

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ordered acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky to enter information concerning a possible crime by David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations (URPI), the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) press service has reported.

According to AntAC, HACC investigating judge Markiyan Halabala upheld the organization's complaint over Kovalsky's failure to enter the relevant information into the register.

"On October 19, AntAC filed a statement concerning the possible distribution by Arakhamia of 'envelopes' to MPs in exchange for votes. Kovalsky brushed it off, just as Kravchenko had done, saying that NABU was already investigating the matter, and forwarded the statement to the bureau," the organization said in a statement circulated on Wednesday.

AntAC said, however, that only the prosecutor general has the authority to register criminal proceedings involving a member of parliament. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) also confirmed that it could not investigate Arakhamia's possible actions without the relevant information being entered into the URPI.

As reported, in October AntAC submitted a statement concerning a possible crime by Arakhamia to acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky. The organization's analysis indicated possible signs of the receipt of an unlawful benefit under Part 4 of Article 368 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On December 27, 2025, NABU announced that it had exposed an organized group which, according to investigators, included sitting members of parliament and arranged payments in exchange for votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Five MPs were notified of suspicion in the case, including Yuriy Kisiel, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction. Law-enforcement officers also searched an aide to Arakhamia in late 2025. According to court rulings, the organized group was led by a member of the Servant of the People faction's leadership who may have received $85,000 for subsequent distribution to other MPs.

AntAC believes Arakhamia may have been involved in organizing payments to MPs for votes in line with instructions. The organization bases this assumption on court rulings referring to the leader of the organized group as a member of the faction's leadership, as well as information about searches of Arakhamia's aide. AntAC stressed that Arakhamia's possible involvement can be established only through a pretrial investigation.

"Given that the media have repeatedly reported searches of Arakhamia's aide, and that investigators obtained authorization to collect biological samples from the aide, it can be concluded that the MP from the faction's leadership referred to in the case is Arakhamia. Accordingly, the trusted person is his aide. Whether Arakhamia was actually involved in committing a crime can be established only through a pretrial investigation. Despite this, no criminal proceedings have yet been opened against Arakhamia himself," AntAC said previously.