Four civilians injured in Russian attacks in Kherson region

On Wednesday, November 4, Russian occupation forces shelled settlements in Kherson region using artillery and various types of drones, Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"As of 17:30, it has been recorded that four civilians have sustained injuries as a result of Russian aggression. Three civilians were wounded in Kherson and Kamyshany due to attacks by enemy drones and artillery. Another civilian in the regional center was injured by a mine explosion. Additionally, private homes and apartment buildings have been damaged," the message posted on their Telegram channel reads.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated into acts constituting war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document the war crimes committed by the Russian military.