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Israel condemns Russian strike on Komyshuvakha – Foreign Ministry

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Israel condemns Russian strike on Komyshuvakha – Foreign Ministry
Photo: https://t.me/zoda_gov_ua/

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Russian attack on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region, which resulted in the deaths of 40 civilians.

"Deeply saddened by the horrific news from Komyshuvakha, Ukraine, where 40 people were killed in a Russian attack. Among the civilian sites struck was a school serving as a humanitarian aid distribution centre. Many people are still missing. We condemn this attack and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed," the post reads.

The Foreign Ministry wished the wounded a speedy and full recovery.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 40 people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on a school in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region, and more than 30 others may still be trapped under the rubble.

On November 2, Russian invaders attacked a school in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, with aerial bombs while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.

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Correspondent · Foreign policy and defense
Editor · Political news
#israel #position #foreign #komyshuvakha #ministry
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