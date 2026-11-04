Kos: No date set for Ukraine’s EU accession

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos notes that the annual enlargement report does not specify a date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

She said in Brussels on Wednesday during a press conference, in response to questions from journalists, that at the current stage of Ukraine’s accession process, they cannot say exactly when we will be able to join the EU. The roadmaps presented in the enlargement report outline plans through the end of 2027. Beyond that, she said, the EU will see how quickly the country can progress.

According to Kos, the roadmap covers the conclusion of negotiations on certain clusters and the opening of new ones. According to her, if Ukraine meets the requirements of the IBAR (Interim Benchmark Assessment Report), and the chances of this are high, it could close up to seven negotiating chapters as early as next year. The European Commissioner reiterated, echoing a forecast she had shared the previous day while presenting the report to the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs.

For her part, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas added that Ukraine certainly still has many steps ahead. She said it is also important to engage with the public, and when it goes about security, it becomes clear that integrating Ukraine into the European sphere will significantly strengthen European collective security. She also added that the experience Ukraine had gained on the battlefield, and the capabilities it had developed, and its existing expertise all underscore why it is vital for our own security to move forward as quickly as possible regarding Ukraine.