NABU detectives detain SBU General Serhiy Duka – media

On Wednesday, November 4, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood at the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to Ukrainska Pravda publication, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The detentions took place following the NABU's disclosure of information about a criminal organization uncovered as part of Operation "Carthage." Its members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses," the report states.

As previously reported, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) had previously exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official from the Prosecutor General's Office (operation "Carthage"), who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered over UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate – including apartments in the Carpathians – jewelry, and by depositing funds into relatives' accounts.

On Wednesday, November 4, the SBU confirmed that the NABU and SAPO had conducted searches at the offices of its officials. The names of the employees and their positions were not specified in the statement; however, media outlets, citing their own sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that the NABU conducted searches at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU's Main Directorate for Internal Security, amid an attempted search at the residence of Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood. Searches were also conducted at the residence of Oleksandr Kovalchuk, first deputy head of the "D" Main Directorate of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

NABU, in turn, reported on Wednesday that an unnamed high-ranking SBU official threatened to use a firearm and blocked the bureau's detectives from accessing the search site during investigative actions conducted pursuant to a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court. In addition, SBU special forces arrived at the search site. Media outlets reported that Duka's security detail had threatened the detectives.

Later, the SAPO and NABU stated that, as part of operation "Carthage," they had exposed a criminal organization, whose members had established a systematic scheme of providing unlawful benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered. It was noted that at least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

As part of the pretrial investigation, it was established that the organizer of the criminal organization – who had previously been convicted multiple times – had recruited current high-ranking officials from SBU, PGO, the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld.