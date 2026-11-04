"Akim" helped criminal organization resolve matters within SBU and Prosecutor General's Office – anti-corruption agencies' video

A senior official of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), identified as "Akim" in a video containing materials from covert investigative actions by anti-corruption agencies, helped a criminal organization exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in Operation Carthage resolve matters both within the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Mexican" felt beyond the reach of law enforcement, while "Criminal" felt untouchable because he had powerful protection from the SBU. "Akim" knew about his activities and helped resolve matters not only within the SBU but also in the Prosecutor General's Office," the video released by the anti-corruption agencies on Wednesday on SAPO's and NABU's Telegram channels said.

The video alleges that, through his connections in law-enforcement agencies, "Criminal" obtained information from databases about people, including those who had been tortured. "He also received reports on criminal proceedings, while SBU representatives were approached for assistance in court cases and the lifting of asset freezes," the anti-corruption agencies said.

The video includes footage in which "Criminal" is alleged to send "Akim" a copy of an order appointing a group of prosecutors in criminal proceedings concerning the investigation into the U420 store chain.

"Among other things, 'Criminal' asks 'Akim' to introduce him to the new head of the National Police of Ukraine's Department of Strategic Investigations… 'Akim' also informs 'Criminal' about the appointment of SBU personnel to administrative positions," the video said.

On the same day, the anti-corruption agencies noted, the SBU conducted searches at police departments in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions. "'Akim' informs 'Criminal' about meetings with the interior minister and the head of the National Police that took place on May 28, 2026… 'Akim' informs 'Criminal' about communicating, in the interests of the criminal organization, with one of the senior officials of the National Police," the video said.

According to the anti-corruption agencies, "Akim" helped arrange for "Criminal" to visit the SBU central headquarters on July 23, 2026.

"Investigators established that among 'Criminal's' contacts were many senior SBU officials. SBU personnel were aware that 'Criminal' was close to 'Mexican' and that by helping him, they were helping 'Mexican'," the NABU and SAPO video said.

The video also showed screenshots of financial transactions. "With this money, SBU personnel not only turned a blind eye to the criminal organization's activities but also helped remove obstacles," the anti-corruption agencies said.

The video noted that most of the crimes uncovered did not fall within NABU's jurisdiction and should have been detected and investigated by other law-enforcement agencies.

"According to the investigation, members of the criminal organization were involved in attempts to strip the anti-corruption agencies of their independence in the summer of 2025… And when one of them, who may possess information about the fabrication of cases against NABU employees, decides to approach NABU, members of the criminal organization take steps to prevent this," the video concluded.

As reported, anti-corruption agencies exposed a criminal organization in Operation Carthage whose members had established a systematic scheme of providing illicit benefits to senior law-enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered.

At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

"During the pretrial investigation, it was established that the organizer of the criminal organization, who had previously been convicted multiple times, recruited current senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld," the statement said.

The SAPO statement included a video of covert investigative materials specifying that the criminal group consisted of the founder and leader, a three-time convict known as "Criminal"; the head of the Khimprom drug cartel, a Russian citizen known as "Mexican"; and "Criminal's" subordinates, "Boxer" and "Pasha." One of the heads of the National Police's Department of Strategic Investigations, known as "Price," was responsible for providing cover for the call centers' activities, the video said.

"'Akim' is a senior SBU official, a major general, who provided protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," the NABU video said.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in law-enforcement agencies, reported that NABU detectives detained SBU General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

"The detention took place amid NABU's release of information about a criminal organization exposed in Operation Carthage. Its members systematically bribed senior law-enforcement officials to ensure the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses," the report said.