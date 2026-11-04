Zelenskyy announces talks in Madrid on strengthening air defense, defense cooperation with Spain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced important meetings and negotiations in Madrid, with priorities including strengthening Ukraine's air defense, developing defense cooperation, and expanding defense production.

"The top priority is strengthening Ukraine's air defense, protecting our people, and developing defense cooperation and production. We are grateful to Spain for its assistance. We are preparing new steps to provide support," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also noted that meetings with U.S. officials are scheduled for the coming days. According to him, Ukraine is coordinating efforts with its partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and further steps toward peace.

"Protection against Russian attacks and the restoration of peace are essential," the president said.