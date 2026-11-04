European Commission confirms Ukraine meets conditions to open all EU accession negotiating clusters – PM

The European Commission has confirmed that Ukraine has met the conditions for opening all remaining negotiating clusters in its EU accession process, while its progress in preparing for membership has improved in nine chapters, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Today, the European Commission's report was personally handed to me by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova. The European Commission confirmed that Ukraine has met the conditions for opening all remaining clusters. The state of preparation for accession has improved in nine chapters. This is more than twice as many as last year. There has been no deterioration in any chapter, nor any rollback of reforms," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He said the European Commission had noted good or very good progress in 10 chapters, including energy, the digital sector, financial services, taxation, education, science, agriculture and customs.

He also said that, for the first time, foreign policy, security and defense had received the highest progress assessment. The European Commission also noted the independent and effective work of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions, as well as improved assessments in the areas of the judiciary and justice.

"The next goal is to receive an Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (IBAR) in early 2027. To this end, at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a joint Ukraine-EU working group has been established. We are setting ambitious but achievable goals. There are areas where we need to work faster. We are taking the European Commission's recommendations forward," Koretsky said.