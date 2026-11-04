Criminal organisation exposed by NABU, SAPO plan attack on journalist Bihus over U420 stores case – anti-corruption agencies' video

A criminal organization operating under the cover of law enforcement agencies, which was exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), planned to bribe ministers and harm the health of journalist Denys Bihus in connection with the issue of drug distribution through the U420 chain of stores.

"Members of the criminal organization were prepared to bribe not only ministers [this likely refers, in particular, to an attempted bribe of then-Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko], but also other high-ranking government officials. The bribery plan was never carried out, particularly in light of the Bihus.info investigative report, the preparation of which had become known to those involved…," according to a video released by anti-corruption agencies featuring materials from the National Security and Defense Council regarding the exposed criminal group.

The anti-corruption agencies said that "due to concerns about the journalistic investigation, law enforcement officials are conducting show searches, about which they notify the criminal organization in advance."

In an intercepted conversation, in particular, "The Mexican" discusses an attempt to bribe and attack journalist Denys Bihus. "Let me f*** him up, because if that rat doesn't film anything about us today, he'll film it in six months – but if we pour acid on him, he'll be unpresentable." Later, "The Mexican" suggests talking to the relevant authorities to figure out the best way to do this.

The video notes that members of the criminal group "were looking for ways to protect their drug business, including through parliament and relevant bills."

"One of the options they considered was drafting and passing bills that would fully legalize marijuana in Ukraine," the video said.

According to anti-corruption agencies, call centers and drug distribution are not the only crimes committed by members of the criminal organization.

"NABU detectives established that during 2026, members of the criminal organization set up the production of counterfeit euros. To this end, they equipped a workshop with specialized machinery in a secret location," the video said.

Additionally, according to information presented in the video, evidence has been found of members of this criminal organization's involvement in contract torture, kidnapping, extortion, and other violent crimes. "At the same time, they used law enforcement officers as a cover. Thanks to their connections within law enforcement agencies, members of the organization obtained data from databases, access to "Safe City" surveillance cameras, and search materials," the video said.

"One of the members, nicknamed "Consultant," who held the position of deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of Kyiv Regional Police, provided operational cover," the video released by anti-corruption agencies states.

As previously reported, anti-corruption agencies, as part of Operation "Carthage," uncovered a criminal organization whose members had established a systematic scheme to provide illicit benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered.

At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

"As part of the pretrial investigation, it was established that the organizer of the criminal organization – who had previously been convicted multiple times – recruited current high-ranking officials from the State Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office, the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld," the statement reads.

The SAPO's statement includes video footage from the National Security and Defense Council, which specifies that the criminal group consisted of: the founder and leader of the group – the three-time convict "Criminal," the head of "Khimprom" drug cartel, a Russian citizen "Mexican," and "Criminal's" subordinates – "Boxer" and "Pasha." As noted in the video, "Price," one of the heads of the National Police's Department of Strategic Investigations, was responsible for covering up the call centers' activities.

"Akim" is a high-ranking SBU official, a major general, who ensured protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," according to the NABU video.