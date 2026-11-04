Kyiv and region return to emergency power cuts for second time in a day – DTEK

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region, energy holding DTEK said.

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency power cuts have been introduced on Ukrenergo's instructions," DTEK said in a Telegram post on Wednesday as of 15:14.

A little over an hour and a half earlier, DTEK had reported that emergency outages in Kyiv and the region had been lifted and that consumers had switched to scheduled hourly power cuts.

Emergency outages had also begun in Dnipro, according to DTEK's update at 13:08.

Information on the application of scheduled and emergency power cuts has changed repeatedly over the past 24 hours following one of Russia's largest attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on November 3.

At midday on Wednesday, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency outages were in effect only in Kharkiv region.

The Russian attack had also reduced the output of nuclear power plants.