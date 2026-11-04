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Negotiations in Abu Dhabi to be held behind closed doors, focused on security issues - Kremlin

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The upcoming trilateral negotiations between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will focus on security issues and security guarantees, and will be held behind closed doors, stated Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Vladimir Putin.

"They will be devoted to security issues, ensuring security, and security guarantees for the parties involved. Naturally, all details will be discussed behind closed doors," Russian media outlets quoted Peskov as saying.

When asked by journalists when the full composition of the Russian delegation would be announced, the Kremlin representative replied: "In due course."

It was previously reported that the negotiations in Abu Dhabi are scheduled to take place on November 10–11.

#negotiations #agenda #russia
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