Zelenskyy says death toll from Russian strike on Komyshuvakha rises to 40

The death toll from a Russian strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, has risen to 40, while more than 30 people may still be trapped under the rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As of now, 40 deaths have been reported. Some of the bodies, unfortunately, have not yet been identified. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. More than 30 people may still be under the rubble," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

“As of now, 40 people have been reported killed. Unfortunately, some bodies have not yet been identified. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. More than 30 people may still be under the rubble,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to him, search and rescue operations at the site of the strike have been underway for three days now. The Russian military dropped nine aerial bombs on the school.

“They first struck people who had come to receive humanitarian aid, and then first responders and police officers who arrived at the scene,” the President said.

He noted that all necessary services have been deployed for the search-and-rescue operation, but it is being conducted under the constant threat of further Russian strikes.

“Unfortunately, there has been very little reaction from the world to this insane attack. But it, like thousands upon thousands of other war crimes Russia has committed against Ukraine and Ukrainians, demands a strong response,” Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

As previously reported, on November 2, the Russian Federation carried out a targeted strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. The occupying forces dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took cover in a shelter, at which point the occupiers launched a second strike dropping nine more aerial bombs directly onto the shelter itself.

Earlier reports indicated 37 deaths, including two emergency responders and four police officers, as well as five people injured. Prior to this, 48 ​​individuals had been listed as missing.

In light of the fatalities resulting from the Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha, a three-day period of mourning has been declared in Zaporizhia region, running from November 3 to November 5.