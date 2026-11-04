Zelenskyy discusses accelerating PAC-2 missile deliveries with Pistorius

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to discuss the delivery of PAC-2 missiles for American Patriot air defense systems, as well as IRIS-T air defense systems and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

“We have a substantial contract for the purchase of German-made PAC-2 missiles over the next two years. We are working to accelerate deliveries. This would significantly help Ukrainians get through this winter. More than once, it has been German leadership that has helped protect thousands upon thousands of lives. We agreed that our teams would explore this possibility and other issues we discussed, including IRIS-T and munitions for F-16s,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

He stated that he had briefed Pistorius on the situation regarding Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine."There are numerous strikes on our energy infrastructure every day, and the situation with ballistic missiles is particularly challenging due to the chronic shortage of Patriot interceptors. It is important to find new solutions to help protect lives," Zelenskyy stressed.