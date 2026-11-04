EU candidate countries could integrate into bloc structures before accession – Kos

The European Commission wants to give EU candidate countries access to closer forms of cooperation with the bloc while they are still negotiating membership, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Commission's 2026 enlargement report to the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kos said the proposed approach would give candidates and existing EU members practical benefits before formal accession, while advancing the bloc's strategic interests.

The Commission plans to begin talks with candidate countries in the first quarter of 2027 to review integration arrangements already in place and identify additional areas where closer ties could be developed, she said. The initiative is a new component of the EU's enlargement policy.

Kos said the report also treats security as a shared concern between the EU and countries seeking membership. Threats including disinformation, cyberattacks and organized crime do not stop at the bloc's borders, making developments in candidate countries directly relevant to European security.

She cited Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's full-scale war and its expanding cooperation with the EU as examples of how candidate countries can contribute to Europe's defense capabilities and security.

Bringing candidates into EU security structures would also help improve information exchange, coordinate responses to threats, tackle irregular migration and organized crime, and make the bloc less vulnerable to external pressure, Kos said.

She emphasized that the proposed gradual integration would reinforce the accession process rather than replace it.

Kos also identified Montenegro as the country currently best positioned to become the EU's 28th member.