NABU, SAPO expose new criminal organization in Operation Carthage

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural guidance of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosecutors, have exposed a criminal organization whose members arranged systematic bribe payments to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered, SAPO said.

At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization, SAPO said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

"The investigation established that the organizer of the criminal organization, who had previously been convicted several times, recruited serving senior officials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld," SAPO said.

According to the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, this ensured the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainian and foreign citizens, the sale of narcotics, and the illegal production of counterfeit cigarettes and forged foreign currency.

"Furthermore, the investigation established the involvement of members of the criminal organization in assaults, abductions and inflicting bodily injuries on individuals in the interests of the criminal organization," SAPO said.

Investigators believe the organization used corrupt ties within law enforcement agencies to shield its illegal activities and generate illicit profits.