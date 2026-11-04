Kos sees Ukraine receiving IBAR in first half of 2027

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes Ukraine could receive the Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (IBAR) in the first half of 2027 as part of its path toward European Union membership.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday during a presentation to the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kos said Ukraine should focus on meeting interim rule-of-law benchmarks and implementing key road maps covering the rule of law, democratic institutions, public administration reform and the action plan on national minorities.

She said the European Commission could complete the IBAR for Ukraine in the first half of next year, in line with the road maps. This would open the way for Ukraine to close seven negotiating chapters during 2027.

Kos said Ukraine was making progress toward EU membership under exceptionally difficult conditions, despite Russia's full-scale war. She said Ukraine remained committed to its European course and the reforms required for EU accession.

She also said Ukraine had once again demonstrated that its anti-corruption institutional framework was functioning, with specialized anti-corruption bodies operating generally independently and effectively.