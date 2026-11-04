Ukrainian nuclear plants cut output following Russian strikes

Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity due to large-scale and systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the return of nuclear power plants to their nominal operating levels will take place gradually, as energy workers repair the power grid facilities damaged by shelling.

Overall, as of Wednesday morning, Russian attacks targeting, among other things, power generation facilities and substations had left some consumers without electricity in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"The situation is most difficult in the capital region. Network restrictions are being introduced by distribution system operators in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region. There is serious damage to power equipment. Emergency power outages are also currently in effect in Kharkiv region as a result of a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid following previous Russian attacks," the ministry said.

Energy repair crews are working around the clock to restore stable electricity supplies in all regions where the security situation allows.

Hourly power outage schedules for all categories of consumers, as well as capacity restrictions for industrial consumers, are currently in effect in most regions of Ukraine.

As reported, on Tuesday, November 3, Russian forces struck a substation that is critically important for the operation of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

According to DTEK, emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and the surrounding region.