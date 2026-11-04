Water supply fully restored in Kyiv – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the restoration of the city's water supply.

"Water supply has been fully restored in the capital. Pressure in Kyiv's water supply networks has been stabilized and corresponds to standard indicators," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, all water supply and sewage pumping stations in the capital are currently operating as normal.

"Kyivvodokanal specialists continue to monitor the operation of the capital's water supply and sanitation systems," Klitschko assured.