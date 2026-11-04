Zelenskyy instructs government, law enforcement to prepare measures to speed up energy sector recovery

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government and law enforcement agencies to prepare, by the end of the day, a list of measures to ensure cooperation with energy companies lagging behind in repairing and restoring facilities following Russian strikes.

"I instructed the government and law enforcement officers to present by the end of the day today a corresponding list of measures that will ensure full cooperation with those companies that are currently lagging behind in repairs and recovery," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following a daily conference call.

He noted that due to repeated Russian strikes and air raid alerts, repair operations take significantly longer; however, reserves of necessary equipment have been formed, and restoration must follow every strike.

The President also announced agreements with partners regarding new energy support packages.

According to him, the most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, where residents and businesses face multi-hour electricity and water outages.

The situation also remains difficult in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Donetsk regions. In addition, outages are in effect in the southern regions.

"However, no matter how difficult it may be, across the entire state there must be maximum prompt and full work by state structures, regional and local authorities, and every company that provides people with electricity, heat, and water—regardless of the ownership form of such companies," the President stressed.