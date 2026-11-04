Broadcasts and activity on the TikTok social network had the greatest impact on the course of recent events in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region, believes Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications.

"...An analysis of the situation on the ground shows that broadcasts and activity on TikTok had the biggest impact on the development of events, and this is the main platform for the public that rioted there," Lytvyn told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that Telegram channels published various information about the situation—ranging from factual reports to disinformation, as well as accurate data about the participants in the events.

"Still, the crowd was really being whipped up and disinformation was primarily pushed through TikTok. And this is precisely an example of the role that TikTok plays, and not only in our country," Lytvyn stated.

As reported, media reports emerged on Monday alleging that one or several men who may have voluntarily left a military unit, as well as servicemen of a National Guard unit, were located on the grounds of a residential property in Petropavlivska Borschahivka near Kyiv. Local residents staged a storm of the property, attempting to break down and force open the gates using improvised tools. The leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

The police later reported that they received a call from private ambulance personnel regarding obstruction of their access to a citizen, but refuted information about the alleged illegal detention of individuals and the death of a citizen on the property.

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko reported that the building where local residents gathered served as a deployment location for a unit housing 18 servicemen, and that it held, in particular, four servicemen who had been returned to their units after going AWOL (absent without official leave), who were ultimately hospitalized. At the same time, he emphasized the unacceptability of improper treatment of servicemen, reporting that relevant information would be checked, an appropriate investigation conducted, and the results made public.

National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk reported that relatives of the servicemen were able to inspect the conditions of their stay and verify "that the people are not in the condition disseminated in social media," though the servicemen themselves would soon be relocated from there for security reasons.

Military Ombudsperson Olha Reshetylova reported that among the servicemen located at the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borschahivka were defenders of Azovstal and former Russian prisoners of war, and they were subjected to an attack by civilian residents.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov reported that a woman who arrived at the National Guard location on Monday dressed in medical personnel clothing had conducted reconnaissance of the location prior to these events, was involved in preparing the conflict, and has since been detained. He also stated that the events in Petropavlivska Borschahivka were organized, their initiators will face punishment, and appropriate conclusions will be drawn within the security and law enforcement structures.