Kyiv, several regions return to outage schedules, emergency outages only in Kharkiv region – Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been canceled in most regions, including Kyiv, making it possible to return to hourly outage schedules. Currently, emergency outages remain in effect only in Kharkiv region, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

The company emphasized that it was possible to partially stabilize the situation in the power grid following yesterday's large-scale Russian attacks thanks to round-the-clock work by power engineers throughout the night.

"At the same time, the situation in the energy system remains difficult, especially in Kyiv and Kyiv region. All involved services are working in a coordinated manner to overcome the consequences of the attacks as quickly as possible and stabilize power supply," Ukrenergo stressed.

The company also noted that the hourly outage schedules operating in some regions provide for up to 4 queues (up to 16 hours a day without electricity).

As reported, prior to the massive shelling and over the course of the day on November 3, such schedules were in effect at up to 2.5 queues.

On Wednesday, November 4, the Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine's nuclear power plants reduced their capacity due to Russian shelling. On Tuesday, in particular, Russian drones struck a substation critical for the operation of the Khmelnytsky NPP.