SBU confirms searches of its employees, facilitates procedural actions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting searches of its officials on Wednesday.

"This morning, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches of Security Service of Ukraine employees. These investigative measures are taking place within the framework of a number of criminal proceedings and relevant court rulings. The Security Service stands for an objective and impartial investigation and is facilitating the procedural actions," the SBU said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The names of the employees and their positions were not specified in the message.

Earlier, media outlets citing their own law enforcement sources reported that NABU was conducting searches on Wednesday morning of Anton Kravchuk, Head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, against the backdrop of attempted searches of Serhiy Duka, First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SBU. Searches were also conducted involving Oleksandr Kovalchuk, First Deputy Head of Main Department "D" of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SBU.

In turn, NABU reported on Wednesday that an unnamed senior SBU official threatened to use firearms and blocked detectives' access to the search site during investigative actions conducted pursuant to a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court. Media outlets reported that Duka's bodyguards threatened the detectives.