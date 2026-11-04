URCS participates in European Civil Protection Forum

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the European Civil Protection Forum in Brussels.

"The European Civil Protection Forum is taking place in Brussels, Belgium, bringing together representatives of government authorities, humanitarian organisations, civil protection services, experts and international partners to discuss emergency preparedness and ways to strengthen community resilience. The Ukrainian Red Cross is represented at the forum by a delegation led by its President, Maksym Dotsenko," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Dotsenko joined the panel discussion " Operationalising Preparedness and Resilience: Insights from Ukraine" to discuss Ukraine's emergency response experience amid a full-scale war.

"Ukraine’s experience shows that emergency preparedness is not just about resources and equipment. Above all, it is about people, their training, their ability to act quickly and effective coordination between all services. During the full-scale war, we see every day how important it is to invest in strengthening local capacities, training volunteers and building community resilience. This is what determines how quickly assistance reaches those who need it," Dotsenko noted during his speech.

In addition, a dedicated exhibition space highlighting the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross was presented at the forum. Event participants can familiarize themselves with the organization's work in emergency response and learn more about its cooperation with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling. Particular attention was paid to the work of volunteers who assist victims directly at attack sites.

"Participation in the forum provides an opportunity to share Ukraine’s practical experience in responding to emergencies during the full-scale war, strengthen international cooperation and highlight to European partners the importance of developing civil protection systems and strengthening community preparedness," the organization noted.