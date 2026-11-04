Death toll from Russian strike on Komyshuvakha rises to 37 – official

The death toll from the enemy strike on Komishuvakha (Zaporizhia region) has risen to 37 people, Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"The number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on Komishuvakha has risen to 37 people. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene of the tragedy. State Emergency Service cynologists and mine-rescue teams are working there," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Search operations are ongoing.

As reported, on November 2, Russia launched a targeted strike on a school in the settlement of Komishuvakha, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took shelter in a bomb shelter, after which they launched a repeated strike—dropping another nine aerial bombs directly on the shelter.

It was previously reported that 31 people were killed, including two rescuers and four police officers, with five people injured and another 48 considered missing.

A three-day period of mourning has been declared for the victims of the Russian strikes in Komishuvakha, Zaporizhia region, running from November 3 to November 5.