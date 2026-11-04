Ombudsman Lubinets joins Ukrainian delegation to US

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has announced that he is heading to the U.S. capital, where he will hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

"I am heading to Washington. Important meetings lie ahead. But while I am on the road, I want to ask you something: If you could convey a single message to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, what would you say to her?" Lubinets wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, the press service of the U.S. President informed that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has invited representatives of Ukraine and Russia to a meeting at the White House. The Ukrainian delegation at the meeting with Russian representatives at the White House will be headed by Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

It is also noted that Melania Trump is scheduled to deliver a statement regarding a ceasefire in Oleshky on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House.