Russians advance on Kostiantynivka's southwestern outskirts, seize 1 sq km – DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced within the urban development of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, the DeepState OSINT project reports.

"The enemy has advanced in Kostiantynivka," the project reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the project's maps, the occupiers gained a foothold in the northwestern part of the city from the direction of the neighboring village of Illinivka, consolidating their position in the "gray zone." The area under occupation increased by 0.98 square kilometre over the past 24 hours, while the infiltration area ("gray zone") decreased by the same amount.

No changes were recorded in other frontline directions over the past 24 hours.