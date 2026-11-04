GUR: Russia has up to 700 ballistic missiles, thousands of cruise missiles as of October

As of October 2026, Russia’s reserves of long-range missile weaponry amount to up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types, the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"As of October 2026, Russia’s reserves stand at up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types. The existing capacities of the Russian military-industrial complex make it possible to manufacture a total of more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles monthly. Of these, up to 110 units are ballistic weapons," the GUR stated.

In particular, current stockpiles of 9M723 Iskander-M missiles are estimated at approximately 115 units. Russia's defense industry produces about 65 such missiles monthly, which aligns with planned targets. Concurrently, the development of a modernized missile system with an estimated range of 550–700 km is underway.

According to GUR, stockpiles of RM-48U missiles for S-400 air defense systems are estimated at up to 400 units. Russian enterprises manufacture about 40 new missiles of this type every month.

Russia has also accumulated a substantial arsenal of 3M55 Oniks anti-ship missiles, including modernized versions. Their combined stockpiles exceed 600 units. To enhance their effectiveness against ground targets, the missiles have been equipped with a more powerful warhead and an increased flight range. Over a seven-month period, more than 55 such missiles were produced.

The total stockpile of 3M22 Zircon missiles exceeds 120 units. At the same time, their production rates in Russia remain relatively low, with over 30 units produced during the first seven months of 2026.

The production of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles has been temporarily suspended due to accuracy issues. Existing production capacities have been redirected by the Russians to manufacture other ballistic weaponry.

Kh-101 cruise missiles remain one of the primary means for the aggressor's massive missile strikes. Their monthly production plan exceeds 80 units, and actual output at certain enterprises surpasses planned figures.

At the same time, technical defects have been recorded in the missiles, notably problems with release from aircraft carriers. Consequently, certain batches are being returned to plants to rectify the malfunctions.

Stockpiles of 3M14 Kalibr cruise missiles stand at over 450 units. Monthly production rates are around 29 missiles. Currently, the aggressor state is channeling a significant portion of these missiles into a strategic reserve, particularly for the subsequent outfitting of fleets.