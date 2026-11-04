Bodyguards of SBU official Duka threaten detectives with weapons during search – media

The senior official of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) who obstructed National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detectives during a search at his residence on Wednesday morning is Serhiy Duka, Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, Suspilne reports, citing its law enforcement sources.

"Duka is the senior SBU official whom NABU accused this morning of obstructing the search, our source reported. According to the source, Duka's security guards threatened to use firearms with laser sights against the detectives," the report says.

Earlier on Wednesday, NABU reported that a senior SBU official threatened to use firearms and blocked NABU detectives' access to the search site during investigative actions conducted pursuant to a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court, without naming him. "In addition, SBU special forces arrived at the search location. Such actions are unacceptable and hinder the performance of the legitimate procedural duties of NABU detectives," the anti-corruption bureau stated, promising to release details of the incident later.

It was subsequently revealed that NABU is conducting searches of Anton Kravchuk, Head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, against the backdrop of attempted searches of Serhiy Duka, First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood. Searches were also conducted involving Oleksandr Kovalchuk, First Deputy Head of Main Department "D" of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood (DZND) of the SBU.