Poroshenko congratulates Americans on midterms, urges stronger engagement with new Congress

People's Deputy of Ukraine and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has congratulated the American people on the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress and expressed hope that the new political balance in Washington will serve to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"The American voter has spoken. It is vital that the new political balance in Washington becomes an impetus for strengthening the strategic partnership and bipartisan support for our state," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine must build consistent engagement with all key American institutions and political forces, specifically Congress, the White House, and both the Republican and Democratic parties. In this regard, the politician emphasized the importance of preserving bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

Poroshenko also stated the need to form a strong Ukrainian Caucus in the House of Representatives and the Senate, step up interparliamentary contacts, and develop party cooperation between Ukrainian and American political forces. Furthermore, he called for the urgent appointment of Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington.

The politician expressed conviction that the Kremlin's calculations on weakening American support for Ukraine must become a "strategic mistake" and underscored the necessity of further intensifying pressure on Russia. According to him, the shared goal of Ukraine and its partners must remain the achievement of a fair and lasting peace that makes new Russian aggression impossible.