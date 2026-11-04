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Enemy attacks damage critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia – official

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Critical infrastructure has sustained damage in Vinnytsia as a result of enemy attacks, Head of the Regional Military Administration Nataliya Zabolotna reported.

"Today, as a result of an enemy attack, there is damage to critical infrastructure in the city of Vinnytsia. Private households were also affected – windows in residential buildings and stairwells were blown out," she wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

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