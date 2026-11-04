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Two strikes on Vilniansk in Zaporizhia region kill 2

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Two strikes on Vilniansk in Zaporizhia region kill 2

Two people were killed and another person was injured as a result of a double enemy strike on the city of Vilniansk (Zaporizhia region), Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"The enemy launched two strikes on the city. A five-story residential building and private homes were damaged. A fire broke out in the multi-story building, which rescuers have already extinguished. Unfortunately, a 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were killed. Another man, 59 years old, sustained injuries," Semikin wrote.

#vilniansk #casualties #zaporizhia
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