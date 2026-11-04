Dnipro attack leaves 14 wounded in hospital, 4 in serious condition – regional administration

Fourteen people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro on Tuesday morning, November 3, remain in hospitals, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha reported on Wednesday morning.

"Four of the wounded are in serious condition. These are men aged 37, 61, 80, and 81. All have shrapnel wounds. The condition of the remaining hospitalized individuals is assessed by medics as moderate. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

As reported, at dawn Russian occupiers once again shelled the city of Dnipro, targeting critical infrastructure facilities, among others, and damaging buildings. Buildings belonging to an outpatient clinic of the primary healthcare center and one of the city's hospitals were also damaged. It was previously reported that 20 people were wounded and one person was killed as a result of the shelling. Fourteen victims were hospitalized, with reports at the time indicating that three of them were in critical condition.