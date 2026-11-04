Zelenskyy awards Melania Trump's adviser Beckman Golden Heart presidential award

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Mark Beckman, special senior advisor to the U.S. First Lady, the Presidential Award Golden Heart.

The relevant decree, No. 1084/2026, was published on the website of the head of state on Wednesday.

According to the document, Beckman was honored for his significant personal contribution to providing humanitarian aid to citizens of Ukraine and facilitating measures for the rescue and evacuation of the civilian population from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.