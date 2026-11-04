Zelenskyy awards Melania Trump Order of Princess Olga, 1st class

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded U.S. First Lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class.

The relevant decree, No. 1079/2026, was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Wednesday.

According to the document, the award was granted for a significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, active human rights and charitable activities aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens affected by Russian aggression, and those illegally deported and forcibly displaced from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.