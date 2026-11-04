Russians shell 40 Kherson region towns, villages in past 24 hours, injuring 3 – regional administration

Three civilians in Kherson region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Wednesday morning.

"The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential quarters of the region's settlements, damaging 3 multi-story buildings and a private house. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a cellular tower, and a private car. Due to Russian aggression, 3 people were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, Kherson, Beryslav, and 38 other settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts were under enemy drone terror, airstrikes, and artillery shelling.

As reported, over the previous 24 hours, seven people were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling. More than 30 settlements were under drone, air, and artillery strikes. During the period of silence for the humanitarian mission in the occupied city of Oleshky, which concluded on November 1 at 22:59, no shelling was recorded in the region.