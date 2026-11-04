Enemy attacks damage energy facility in Volyn region – official

An energy facility sustained damage in Kovel district of Volyn region due to enemy attacks, Head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romanyuk reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy actively attacked our state's energy system. Enemy drones were directed at our region as well. In particular, an energy facility in Kovel district came under attack," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"As a result, last night there were power supply disruptions in a significant part of the region," he noted. According to him, as of the morning, settlements have been re-energized and all subscribers have electricity restored.