Enemy attack on Rivne region injures woman, damages infrastructure, house – regional administration

One civilian woman was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of a Russian attack on the territory of Rivne region on Wednesday night, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported.

"Unfortunately, damage to civilian infrastructure could not be avoided. In particular, a residential house was partially destroyed. A fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished. A woman suffered leg and arm injuries and was hospitalized," Koval wrote on Telegram.

The head of the regional administration did not specify which civilian infrastructure was involved.

As reported, the night before last, an Ukrenergo substation was damaged in Rivne region as a result of a night attack by Russia.