Operation Carthage: NABU, SAPO expose criminal organization involving serving senior law enforcement officials

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SAPO) have exposed a criminal organization whose members systematically provided illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

As reported on NABU's Telegram channel on Wednesday, according to the investigation, serving senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), National Police, Prosecutor General's Office, and representatives of criminal circles were involved in the criminal activity.

As reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of the criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor General's Office (Operation Carthage), who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and legalized over UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate, including apartments in the Carpathians, valuables, and placing funds in accounts of relatives.

Amid the scandal over possible involvement in the Carthage case, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a letter of resignation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended him from office, and on September 15, the Verkhovna Rada granted consent for Kravchenko's dismissal. In cover operations materials (NSRD), the key suspect in the case – Deputy Head of the Department for International Cooperation of the Prosecutor General's Office Serhiy Kropyva – figures as a trusted person of Kravchenko. In particular, according to the investigation, he coordinated domestic issues and repairs at Kravchenko's residence.

At the same time, after submitting his resignation letter, on September 14, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos. In response, NABU and SAPO stated that they viewed such actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies. The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the evening of September 14 that no such suspicion existed.

Kravchenko, in turn, informed that he had left the territory of Ukraine, citing an official business trip. According to unconfirmed reports, Kravchenko together with his wife may be in Vienna (Austria) negotiating with local law firms regarding asylum.

No notice of suspicion has been served to Kravchenko at present, but an internal investigation established that while serving as prosecutor general he committed a disciplinary offense by organizing an unfounded trip abroad; the issue of bringing him to criminal liability will be decided by Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky reported in October that the internal investigation into the former prosecutor general's departure is ongoing, with circumstances surrounding the organization of his trip being verified, and a total of eight individuals mentioned in the context of Operation Carthage have been dismissed from prosecution agencies. On November 2, he registered another criminal proceeding against Kropyva, the key figure in the Carthage case, for using an official vehicle for non-work trips to Bukovel.