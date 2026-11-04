NABU completes Midas case investigation into Energoatom corruption, discloses materials

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SAPO) have completed the pre-trial investigation into a high-level criminal organization whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic public sector enterprises, particularly ational Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom JSC, receive illicit benefits, and launder funds.

As reported on the NABU website on Wednesday, the case materials, known under the code name "Midas," have now been disclosed.

"Members of the group systematically received illicit benefits from counterparties of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom JSC and enterprises within the management sphere of the Ministry of Energy, amounting to between 10% and 15% of the contract values. The function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was entrusted to a separate office of the criminal organization," the statement reads.

The investigation established that cash accumulated and transferred to this office from the energy sector during 2020–2025 exceeded $111 million and EUR 12 million. Detectives also established facts of funds entering the disposal of the criminal organization from other sources. Various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency, securities, and a foreign investment fund, were used for money laundering.

"NABU and SAPO took measures to seize the assets of the criminal organization both in Ukraine and abroad. Measures to search for and seize assets of the criminal organization will continue. A number of separate proceedings have been detached from the materials, in which investigations into the facts of offering and receiving illicit benefits in the energy sector, as well as money laundering in the interests of other persons, are ongoing," the agency emphasized.

As reported, on November 10, 2025, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector, which was named "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization were documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic public sector enterprises, particularly National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom JSC. Energoatom confirmed that investigative actions were conducted at the company on the same day.

Among the participants in the "Midas" scheme established by NABU are member of the National Energy Regulatory Commission (NEURC) Serhiy Pushkar, businessman Timur Mindich, former executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom Dmytro Basov, and former advisor to the minister of energy and former deputy head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) Ihor Myroniuk.

The main direction of activity of the criminal organization, according to NABU and SAPO, was the systematic receipt of illicit benefits from Energoatom's counterparties amounting to between 10% and 15% of contract values. In particular, Energoatom's counterparties were forced to pay "kickbacks" to avoid the blocking of payments for services rendered or products delivered, or to avoid losing supplier status.

Using official connections in the ministry and the state company in particular, the former deputy head of the SPFU, who later became an advisor to the minister of energy, and a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom, ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes, and financial flows.