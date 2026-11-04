Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss energy support ahead of Brussels talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss peace efforts and support for Ukraine's energy sector, and also announced that talks involving the leadership of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO would be held in Brussels on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday.

"We spoke at length about our joint efforts with the United States to bring peace closer. Importantly, Europe is part of this process. And tomorrow, talks will take place in Brussels at the team level, with the United States, NATO, Europe, and Ukraine taking part. We are preparing for the meeting in Abu Dhabi and working constructively. We need Russia to be just as constructive," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X.

The president also briefed his German counterpart on the consequences of Russian shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure. According to Zelenskyy, since Tuesday morning alone, Russian strikes have damaged energy facilities in the city of Kyiv and five regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Cherkasy.

In addition, the leaders discussed providing targeted energy assistance to Chernihiv region, which is under Steinmeier's personal patronage and has been suffering from continuous Russian attacks. The Ukrainian president thanked Germany for its comprehensive support, primarily in protecting civilian lives, and expressed hope that partners would help Ukraine get through the winter.