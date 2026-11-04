NABU conducts searches targeting pair of top SBU officials – media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on Wednesday, November 4, is conducting searches targeting Chief of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Anton Kravchuk, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Investigative actions are being conducted against the backdrop of an attempted search targeting First Deputy Chief of the Department for Protection of National Statehood of the SBU Serhiy Duka," the report says.

Also, according to the publication, searches are underway targeting First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate "D" of the Department for Protection of National Statehood (DPNS) of the SBU Oleksandr Kovalchuk.

Details are currently not reported.