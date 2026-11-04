Zelenskyy meets Bundestag President Klöckner on energy defense, EUR 11.6 bln aid for 2027

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed ways to strengthen protection of Ukraine's power system against Russian shelling, as well as the EUR11.6 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine envisaged in Germany's draft federal budget for 2027, during a meeting in Berlin with German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, the Ukrainian president's press service said on Tuesday.

"We highly value Germany's leadership in protecting our people's lives, supporting our energy sector, and working together to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its war... We are doing everything we can to end the war as soon as possible, but we must be ready to defend Ukraine and our independence. I thank Germany for understanding all our needs, and we count on this decision being approved," the president's administration quoted him as saying on its website.

The president briefed Klöckner on the difficult state of Ukraine's power system and widespread power outages in many regions caused by Russia's daily targeted attacks on energy and logistics infrastructure. The sides paid particular attention to Germany's ability to provide additional air defense capabilities against enemy missile and drone strikes, as well as support for the energy sector.

The talks also included a detailed review of the parameters of financial assistance to Ukraine next year, particularly the planned allocation of EUR 11.6 billion in aid under Germany's federal budget.