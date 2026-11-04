Zelenskyy: Russia builds military infrastructure aimed against all of Europe

Russia has designated a peaceful and united Europe as its enemy and has built extensive military infrastructure over recent years for aggression against European states, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday.

"We see that Russia has already made up its mind. It has decided that a peaceful and united Europe is its enemy. And this situation will not simply disappear in a year. Look at the military infrastructure Russia has been building in recent years. Is all of this just for Ukraine? It is far too large-scale to be intended only for Ukraine. It is directed against you," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, a growing number of countries worldwide currently view Europe as a promising and potentially strong source of security, while the chance remains for continued U.S. participation in a security alliance critically important for the European continent.

At the same time, the president emphasized that despite the extremely difficult current situation, Ukraine will continue its steadfast struggle and will forever remain a strong European state.