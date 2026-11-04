Canada keeps ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at World Junior Hockey Championship – PM Carney

Canada is maintaining a complete ban on the entry and performance of athletes from Russia and Belarus under their national flags on Canadian territory, including at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, for the entire duration of the armed aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney stated on Wednesday night.

"Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal, unjustified, horrific war in Ukraine. As long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada. So if you're asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there," Carney said.

According to Carney, the restrictive measures regarding representatives of both aggressor states will remain in effect until the cessation of hostilities against Ukraine.