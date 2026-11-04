Trump claims parties ready for war-ending deal, Ukrainian negotiators skeptical – media

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed an optimistic assessment regarding the prospects of Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations, claiming that both sides of the conflict are allegedly ready to reach an agreement; however, Ukrainian representatives deny such conclusions, Clash Report reported on Wednesday, citing the Financial Times.

"I think they are both at the point where they are saying, 'Let's make a deal,'" Trump noted in an interview with the newspaper.

At the same time, Ukrainian negotiators do not share such optimism regarding Moscow's readiness for a real settlement and the continuation of a constructive dialogue on fair terms.