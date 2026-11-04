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Trump claims parties ready for war-ending deal, Ukrainian negotiators skeptical – media

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President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026
President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US cropped

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed an optimistic assessment regarding the prospects of Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations, claiming that both sides of the conflict are allegedly ready to reach an agreement; however, Ukrainian representatives deny such conclusions, Clash Report reported on Wednesday, citing the Financial Times.

"I think they are both at the point where they are saying, 'Let's make a deal,'" Trump noted in an interview with the newspaper.

At the same time, Ukrainian negotiators do not share such optimism regarding Moscow's readiness for a real settlement and the continuation of a constructive dialogue on fair terms.

#russia #us #talks
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