Russian troops hit Odesa commercial facility, residential buildings – city authorities

A commercial facility and residential buildings sustained damage as a result of a Russian attack on Odesa, with no injuries reported, First Deputy Mayor of Odesa Oleksandr Filatov reported on Wednesday night.

"Currently, city services are working at the scene and providing the necessary assistance to residents. Representatives of the district administration are offering consultations regarding financial assistance. Utility companies are helping to board up damaged windows and door openings," Filatov said.

An operational headquarters has been deployed at the site, involving specialists from Odesa City Military Administration, district administration, and utility services. Liquidation of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing, with no information about casualties as of this hour.