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Russian troops attack Rivne district, sparking fire in private house – official

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A private residential house caught fire in the Rivne district of Rivne region as a result of a Russian air attack, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported on Wednesday morning.

"As a result of the attack in Rivne district, a private house caught fire. Details later. Be careful. I remind you, under no circumstances touch drone debris," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote on his Telegram channel.

Koval urged residents of the region to follow safety rules and avoid approaching the fragments of enemy drones.

#fire #rivne_region #attack
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