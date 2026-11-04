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Russians strike Dnipro enterprise, injuring 2 – official

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Russians strike Dnipro enterprise, injuring 2 – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Two people were injured and hospitalized as a result of a Russian strike on the territory of an enterprise in Dnipro, where a fire broke out, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Wednesday morning.

"Two people were injured due to a Russian strike on an enterprise in Dnipro. Men aged 38 and 57 were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Medics assess their condition as moderate. A fire broke out at the enterprise," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote on his Telegram channel.

#strike #injured #dnipro
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