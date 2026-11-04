Air defense downs 272 of 310 Russian UAVs overnight – Air Force

On the night of November 4, starting from 18:00 on November 3, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory with 310 Shahed-type strike UAVs, 81 of which were jet-powered, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The enemy also deployed Gerbera-type drones and "Parodiya" decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 272 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, and other drone types; over 20 strike drones remain in the air, and combat work continues!" the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

Hits by enemy air attack assets were recorded at 19 locations, with fallen intercepted targets (debris) recorded at 15 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.